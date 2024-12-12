Christmas Day football is getting an extra dose of holiday cheer.

Mariah Carey set to perform her iconic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers face off at 1 p.m. EST.

"This Christmas we all get our wish," the 55-year-old musician said in a clip promoting the game. "The NFL is live on Netflix, and I'll be there, too."

In the teaser, Carey is dressed in a nutcracker-inspired glitzy red bodysuit.

The song is currently Billboard Hot 100's top track.

"Fresh off of her largest and most spectacular Christmas tour to date, Carey is set to dazzle fans this year with a taped performance of her record-breaking single," a press release states.

On Wednesday, Carey wrote on social media that she had to cancel her Pittsburgh performance due to an illness.

"I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu," she wrote. "It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much."

