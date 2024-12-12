Ketchup Entertainment released the trailer for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. The film opens Feb. 28 in theaters.

The trailer shows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both the voice of Eric Bauza ) growing up together on a farm. As adults, they face an alien invasion.

In slapstick hijinks, Daffy pulls his fur over his butt while doing farm work and complains about a tongue kiss from an alien.

The film breaks the fourth wall twice in the trailer. Daffy hands Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) a copy of the script they are in, and a member of the audience gets up and shouts at the screen.

The Day the Earth Blew Up premiered at the Annecy International Animation Festival in June and had its U.S. premiere at the Animation Is Film Festival in October. The film was originally developed for Max.

When Warner Bros. Discovery sold off the film, Ketchup Entertainment picked up U.S. distribution. The release date was announced in October.

The Looney Tunes recently appeared in the film Space Jam: A New Legacy co-starring LeBron James.