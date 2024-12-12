Natalia Grace's story continues in The Final Chapter, which is set to stream on Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For more than a decade, the curious case of Natalia Grace has mystified investigators, medical experts, and the public," a woman's voice says in the preview.

Grace was adopted in 2010 and then subsequently deserted after her new parents claimed she was an adult, not a child. She lives with dwarfism.

She found a new home with the Manses.

"But just when it seemed she was set to get the happy ending she deserved, a bombshell phone call placed to production from the Manses at the end of the last season threw Natalia's once bright future into murky uncertainty," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer opens with an overhead view of a residential area and voice clip from Cynthia Mans and Bishop Antwon.

"Natalia is stabbing her family in the back," Mans says.

"We're done with her," Antwon says.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter will premiere on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. EST on Jan. 6.

An offshoot of the show, called The Curious Case Of..., will premiere Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

"The series will tackle truly shocking, bizarre cases filled with twists, turns and access to unbelievable firsthand accounts," a synopsis says.