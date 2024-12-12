Comedian Joel McHale is set to host the Saturn Awards Feb. 2.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror teamed up with ElectricNOW to put on the show, which streams on ElectricNOW and and The Roku Channel.

Robert Holguin, who is president of the Academy, issued a comment alongside the award show producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus.

"This marks Joel's third year as the host of the Saturn Awards," they said. "His clever, edgy humor is consistently delivered with charismatic flair, and his ability to make light of both pop culture and everyday situations enhances the overall experience of the Award Ceremony. The Academy warmly welcomes Joel's 'threepeat' as host of our one-of-a-kind show."

McHale is well known for his roles in Animal Control and Community.

The 52nd Saturn Awards will honor the late producer Jon Landau.

Dune: Part Two, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Wonka, Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Inside Out 2, Fallout, The Boys, Agatha All Along, Ashoka, The Penguin, House of the Dragon, Cobra Kai and The Fall of the House of Usher are all contenders for awards.