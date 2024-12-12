The Billboard Music Awards will return Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31st annual ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. EST on FOX and Fire TV channels. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will host the event.

Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter lead the nominations.

Billboard presents the BBMAs to honor "the year's biggest artists, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts."

How to watch

The BBMAs will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox and Fire TV channels. The show will also stream on Paramount+, with performances available to watch on Billboard.com and the Billboard social media channels.

Participants

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will host the awards show.

Performers include Tyla, Linkin Park, Shaboozey, Coldplay, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, K-pop groups Seventeen and Stray Kids, Teddy Swims and Fuerza Regida.

Nominations

Zach Bryan leads the nominees, with 21 nominations in 18 categories. Taylor Swift follows with 17 nominations in 16 categories, while Morgan Wallen has 15 nominations in 13 categories. Sabrina Carpenter is a first-time finalist in nine categories.

With Swift's new nominations, the singer could surpass Drake for the most BBMAs wins of all time. Swift and Drake both have 39 wins.

This year's Top Artist nominees are: Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter and Drake.