Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks for Scream 7.

Variety reported Friday that Cox, 59, is in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in the upcoming film.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Cox first played Weathers in the original Scream, released in 1996. She reprised the role in the sequels Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023).

Scream 7 is directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson.

Neve Campbell , who played Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies, announced this month that she will return to the franchise in Scream 7 after sitting out Scream VI due to a pay dispute.

"I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned," she said on social media.

In addition to the Scream franchise, Cox recently starred on the Starz series Shining Vale.