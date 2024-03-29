Jenna Dewan is opening up about her pregnancy and future wedding plans.

The 43-year-old actress gave an update on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show after announcing in January that she's expecting her third child, her second with her fiance, Steve Kazee

"I feel good. I feel really good," Dewan said. "I'm lucky -- knock on wood -- pregnancies for me are pretty status quo and you know, outside of being a little bit more tired this time because I'm chasing two others."

Dewan has a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum, and a 4-year-old son, Callum, with Kazee.

She said on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Everly is "so good" with her little brother.

"She's a sweetie. She loves her little brother," she said of Everly. "She's so good, but I want her to be a kid too. So I let her take the lead with how much responsibility and all that she wants."

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020 amid Dewan's pregnancy with their son. The couple delayed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dewan's pregnancies but are now starting to plan.

"We really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going," Dewan said.

The actress said she would choose Oprah Winfrey or RuPaul if she had a celebrity officiate her wedding.

Dewan is known for starring with Tatum in the Step Up movies. She now plays Bailey on the ABC series The Rookie.