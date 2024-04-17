Netflix is giving a glimpse of its One Hundred Years of Solitude adaptation.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Claudio Catai±o.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on the novel of the same name by late Colombian author Gabriel Garci­a Marquez. The show marks the first audiovisual adaptation of Marquez's book.

One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendi­a family, whose patriarch, Jose Arcadio Buendi­a, founded the fictional town of Macondo.

The teaser shows descendant Colonel Aureliano Buendi­a (Catai±o) recall a moment with his father as he faces a firing squad.

"What follows are breathtaking scenes of Jose Arcadio Buendi­a (Marco Gonzalez) and išrsula Iguaran's (Susana Morales) journey in search of happiness, fleeing the curse placed upon their lineage," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Jeronimo Baron as a young Aureliano, Ella Becerra as Petronila, Carlos Suarez as Aureliano Iguaran and Moreno Borja as Melquiades.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is directed by Alex Garci­a Lopez and Laura Mora. Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with Marquez's children Rodrigo Garci­a and Gonzalo Garci­a.

The series is "coming soon" to Netflix.