'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
UPI News Service, 04/17/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of its One Hundred Years of Solitude adaptation.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Claudio Catai±o.
One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on the novel of the same name by late Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The show marks the first audiovisual adaptation of Marquez's book.
One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendia family, whose patriarch, Jose Arcadio Buendia, founded the fictional town of Macondo.
The teaser shows descendant Colonel Aureliano Buendia (Catai±o) recall a moment with his father as he faces a firing squad.
"What follows are breathtaking scenes of Jose Arcadio Buendia (Marco Gonzalez) and išrsula Iguaran's (Susana Morales) journey in search of happiness, fleeing the curse placed upon their lineage," an official description reads.
The cast also includes Jeronimo Baron as a young Aureliano, Ella Becerra as Petronila, Carlos Suarez as Aureliano Iguaran and Moreno Borja as Melquiades.
One Hundred Years of Solitude is directed by Alex Garcia Lopez and Laura Mora. Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with Marquez's children Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia.
