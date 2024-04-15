Sunset Boulevard -- and its star Nicole Scherzinger -- were the big winners at the Olivier Awards gala celebrating live theater in London on Sunday.

The show was named Best Musical Revival, while Scherzinger and Tom Francis earned the honors for Best Actor and Actress in a Musical.

Jamie Lloyd won the prize for Best Director, and the show also picked up the trophies for Best Lighting Design, Outstanding Musical Contribution and Best Sound Design.

Operation Mincemeat won for Best New Musical, Dear England won for Best New Play, Sherlock alum Mark Gatiss earned the statuette for Best Actor in a Play for his role in The Motive and the Cue and Succession star Sarah Snook took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Play for her West End debut in The Picture Of Dorian Gray.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow scored the Noel Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play and the Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham hosted the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.

Sunset Boulevard with Scherzinger is set to open on Broadway in New York this fall.