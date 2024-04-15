Monday's Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet and artist Etel Adnan.

The artwork is a colorful portrait of Adnan in her studio surrounded by paintings and books.

The release of the Doodle was timed to the anniversary of her first solo exhibition in San Rafael, Calif., on April 15, 1955.

The daughter of a Greek mother and Turkish father -- who emigrated to Lebanon -- was famous for her vibrant abstract paintings, as well as books and poetry that explored the themes of "identity, memory, feminism, and the human experience," according to Google.

Among the titles she published were Moonshots (1966), Sitt Marie Rose (1978), Paris, When It's Naked (1993) and Master of the Eclipse (2009).

Adnan was the recipient of the Lambda Literary Award in 2013, France's Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres in 2014 and the Griffin Poetry Prize Lifetime Recognition Award in 2020.

She was also a noted journalist and editor, who spoke numerous languages, including Greek, Turkish, French and Arabic.

Adnan died in 2021 at the age of 96.