Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have finalized their divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, her husband of 19 years, in September, citing irreconcilable differences. They reportedly separated the previous June.

People.com said an agreement filed Tuesday waived both parties' rights to child and spousal support, and ordered both parties to pay their own legal fees.

The New York Post said the deal dictates that their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, will live with Kidman 306 days a year, while the teens will stay with Urban every other weekend.

TMZ said a judge in Tennessee signed off on the pact, which stipulates Kidman and Urban will make all decisions pertaining to their kids together.

The stars will also retain their own assets.