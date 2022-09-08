Known for his roles in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Face/Off, Ghost Rider and the National Treasure series, Cage recently starred in The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent in April.
The film, in which Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, was released to critical acclaim. UPI critic Fred Topel wrote that the film "celebrates everything Cage fans love about him and may just be the comeback he deserves."
Cage is also set to star in a handful of upcoming projects, including his first-ever western, Butcher's Crossing.
He will also appear in another western, The Old Way, and will also take on the role of Dracula in Universal's upcoming dark comedy Renfield.
Cage also received critical praise and awards buzz for his 2021 film Pig, which followed the actor as a truffle farmer working to get his stolen pig back.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.