BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage -- LA is available to stream on Disney+.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service surprised fans by releasing the concert film Thursday on Disney+ Day.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA features K-pop group BTS and showcases the group's live concerts at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021.

The special includes performances of BTS' hit songs "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released the anthology album Proof in June and the new single "Bad Decisions" with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg in August.

In honor of Disney+ Day, Disney+ also released a sneak peek at the new series Andor. The show takes place in the Star Wars universe and follows Cassian Andor's ( Diego Luna ) journey to discover the difference he can make.

"The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a real hero," an official synopsis reads.

Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Disney+ Day will feature additional news and premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more.