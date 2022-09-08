Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Shangela join 'DWTS' Season 31 at Disney+
UPI News Service, 09/08/2022
Disney+ on Thursday announced the celebrity cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fitness model Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, comedian Wayne Brady, Good Morning America contributor Sam Champion, singer Jessie James Decker and actors Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant will compete on the show, the streaming service said in a press release on Disney+ Day.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.