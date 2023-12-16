New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
UPI News Service, 12/16/2023
The New York Film Critics Online bestowed its highest honor -- Best Picture of 2023 -- on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Christopher Nolan won the Best Director accolade for helming Oppenheimer, an epic that also earned its cast the Best Ensemble prize, while Cillian Murphy scored the Best Actor award and Hoyte van Hoytema was recognized in the Best Cinematography category.
Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall was voted Best International Feature. Triet and co-writer, Arthur Harari, won for Best Screenplay, and Sandra Huller earned the Best Actress honor.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.