Netflix released a video Thursday teasing numerous highly anticipated projects it plans to release this year.

Among them are Stranger Things Season 5, Squid Game Season 3, Wednesday Season 2, Guillermo del Toro 's take on Frankenstein, the conclusion to Cobra Kai, Happy Gilmore 2 and a third Knives Out movie.

Release dates for the projects, other than the year fans can expect to see them, were not specified in the video.

The 2 1/2-minute clip shows a young woman bored while listening to a co-worker drone on in a conference room.

She touches her phone and when Netflix's "tudum" sound disturbs the meeting, she starts to levitate and monsters turn the room into the "Upside Down" from Stranger Things.

She then runs through the office building i la Squid Game, passing characters and props from the streaming service's biggest hits.

"No matter what you're looking forward to this year, there's no way to be completely ready for what's next on Netflix," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement Thursday.

"With more than 700 million people watching, we can't just be one thing. We need to be the best version of everything."