Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan will have his hand- and footprints enshrined in cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

Quan's Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are scheduled to speak at the Hollywood Boulevard ceremony.

The 53-year-old actor is also known for his iconic roles in Indiana and the Temple of Doom, Goonies, Encino Man and Loki.

He will soon be seen in the action-comedy Love Hurts.

Love Hurts opens in theaters Feb. 7. Quan stars alongside Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch and Sean Astin in the directorial debut from Jonathan Eusebio.