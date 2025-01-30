FireAid, a star-studded benefit concert intended to raise money for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, is to take place Thursday at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and other music stars will perform at the event.
How to watch
The show will stream for free starting at 10 p.m. EST on Tudum.com/fireaid and on Netflix's YouTube channel.
It will also broadcast on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM on "Life with John Mayer," Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and at select AMC Theatre locations.
