FireAid, a star-studded benefit concert intended to raise money for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, is to take place Thursday at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga , Olivia Rodrigo and other music stars will perform at the event.

How to watch

The show will stream for free starting at 10 p.m. EST on Tudum.com/fireaid and on Netflix's YouTube channel.

It will also broadcast on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM on "Life with John Mayer," Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and at select AMC Theatre locations.

Participants

Performers include Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Tate McRae, No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Rod Stewart, Sting, Earth, Wind & Fire, Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, Pink, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

How to donate

Donations toward "short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California" may be made at https://fireaidla.org/.