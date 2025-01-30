Britain's Princess Beatrice has given birth to her second child, a daughter whom she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal family announced the child's Jan. 22 birth on Wednesday, stating the baby weighed in at 4 pounds, 5 ounces.

"The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the family said in a statement posted on its X account.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

The post included a photo of the snoozing infant wrapped in a pink blanket.

Baby Athena is wearing pajamas with long sleeves, one of which covers her face.

Beatrice, 36, is the daughter of King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

She married property developer Mozzi, 41, in 2020 and their daughter Sienna was born in 2021.

Mozzi also has an 8-year-old son named Christopher Woolf, nicknamed "Wolfie," from a previous relationship.