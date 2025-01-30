A remake of the classic family drama Little House on the Prairie is in the works at Netflix.

No casting has been announced yet.

Rebecca Sonnenshine -- whose credits include The Boys and Vampire Diaries -- will serve as showrunner.

"Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we're excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story," Jinny Howe, Netflix's vice president of drama series, said in a statement Wednesday. "Rebecca's vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic."

Based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the original show about an American pioneer family ran on NBC from 1984 to 1993.

It took place in 19th-century Minnesota and starred Michael Landon, Melissa Gilbert Karen Grassle , Melissa Sue Anderson and Dean Butler.

Shannen Doherty and Jason Bateman started their careers on the show as children in supporting roles.

The series remains popular in reruns on Peacock.