Former True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, as well as Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid and Renee Zellweger, extol the virtues of filming projects in Texas as opposed to California, in a new 4-minute video.

"Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop. That's why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid Billy Bob Thornton , and Renee Zellweger for 'True to Texas.' It's time to bring film and TV productions home!" McConaughey captioned the video, which he posted on his X account Wednesday.

In the clip, Harrelson is driving a car and talking to McConaughey, who is in the front passenger seat, Quaid, who is handcuffed in the backseat, and Thornton and Zellweger who call in by cellphone.

"You ever wonder if this industry of ours is just chasing its own tail?" Harrelson asks in the video.

"No, I don't wonder," McConaughey replies.

"Restrictions, regulations, nickel and diming productions, political lectures," he adds. "Hollywood is a flat circle, Wood. Round and round like a record with the sound off."

"So, what? You just want to turn the record off?" Harrelson wants to know.

"No, I want to change the tune," McConaughey tells him. "This industry is like somebody's memory of an industry and the memory's fading. I'm talking about a whole new hub for film and television -- a renaissance, a rebirth."

"How about a wholesale takeover?" Quaid says with a smile from the backseat.

"A small fraction of the Texas budget surplus could turn this state into the new Hollywood," Harrelson notes.

Thornton, who already films his hit TV show Landman in Texas, then calls asking where the actors are since the state is offering lucrative incentives to bring productions there and they should take advantage of that.

"The barbecue guy just dropped the grub off, so you might want to get on down here. It looks damn good," Thornton tells them.

Zelleweger then calls and says she is happy to hear there might be more work for her in Texas.

"I've been hotel-hopping in all these other states for way to long," she says. "I get it. Making a production is hard and if all these other states are going to offer an incentive, then that's where we're going to keep going. I just wished we could bring some of these productions home to Texas."

The actors then also discuss how the film industry could bring thousands of jobs to Texas and support the local economies.

"Texas has the best land, the best culture," Quaid says. "Is there anything we don't have?"

McConaughey also says Texas could be where people flock to make commercials and music videos, not just big-budget films and TV shows.

"It's time for Texas to become the home for telling stories that people want to see and hear," McConaughey says.