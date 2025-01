Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 95)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 88)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 88)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 84)

-- Writer Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Marty Balin (Jefferson Airplane/Starship) in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott (Humble Pie) in 1947

-- Musician William King (Commodores) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Phil Collins (Genesis) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 74)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 70)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Comedian/actor Brett Butler in 1958 (age 67)

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Wayne Wilderson in 1966 (age 59)

-- Spanish King Felipe VI in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Olivia Colman in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Lena Hall in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Kid Cudi in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Markella Kavenagh in 2000 (age 25)