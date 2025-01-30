Leonardo da Vinci's famed "Mona Lisa" portrait is getting a new home at Paris' Louvre while the art museum undergoes renovations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the oil painting will be isolated in a new space where crowds can be better controlled through a dedicated access point and separate ticketing starting in 2031.

A new grand entrance is also being created for the building, where the 500-year-old masterpiece has been hung since the 18th century.

The "New Renaissance" project, which is intended to modernize the former royal palace, is expected to take about 10 years to complete.

Macron also announced that ticket prices will be raised in 2026 for any visitors who do not live in the European Union.

"The proposed project is realistic and fully funded," Macron said at the Louvre this week. "Today, these 9 million annual visitors are a treasure, but the current conditions for circulation, access, and security do not allow for the best possible experience of this institution."