Bob the Drag Queen has been announced to host the 2025 Queerties Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
Organizers at Queerty, an LGBTQ+ entertainment news site, said in a press release Thursday that Bob the Drag Queen will host the 13th annual ceremony March 11 at The Avalon in Hollywood, Calif. The show will later stream on WOW Presents Plus.
Bob the Drag Queen is a drag performer known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and starring on the HBO series We're Here.
The Queerties honors "excellence across music, television, film, and more" while "spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators, tastemakers and storytellers."
"The Queerties gives voice to the LGBTQ+ community," said Scott Gatz, CEO of Q.Digital, Queerty's parent company. "It's the pop culture awards show where queer people honor the best of the best, voting for the talent and creatives who inspire and pave the way for the next generation of queer youth."
This year's nominees include actors Elliot Page, Justice Smith, Karla Sofia Gascon, Cooper Koch, Yasmin Finney, Aubrey Plaza and Nava Mau, fashion designer Zaldy Goco, and singers Khalid and Maren Morris.
Other nominations:
Film Performance
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.