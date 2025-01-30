Bob the Drag Queen has been announced to host the 2025 Queerties Awards.

Organizers at Queerty, an LGBTQ+ entertainment news site, said in a press release Thursday that Bob the Drag Queen will host the 13th annual ceremony March 11 at The Avalon in Hollywood, Calif. The show will later stream on WOW Presents Plus.

Bob the Drag Queen is a drag performer known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and starring on the HBO series We're Here.

The Queerties honors "excellence across music, television, film, and more" while "spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators, tastemakers and storytellers."

"The Queerties gives voice to the LGBTQ+ community," said Scott Gatz, CEO of Q.Digital, Queerty's parent company. "It's the pop culture awards show where queer people honor the best of the best, voting for the talent and creatives who inspire and pave the way for the next generation of queer youth."

Other nominations:

Film Performance

Lady Gaga , Joker: Folie i Deux

Katy O'Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Julio Torres, Problemista

Elliot Page, Close to You

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow

Karla Sofi­a Gascon, Emilia Perez

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Hunter Schaefer, Cuckoo

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Drama Movie

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Love Lies Bleeding

Monkey Man

High Tide

Queer

Femme

National Anthem

I Saw the TV Glow

Comedy Movie

Extremely Unique Dynamic

Stress Positions

My Old Ass

The People's Joker

Lisa Frankenstein

Challengers

Drive-Away Dolls

The Substance

Problemista

Will & Harper

TV Performance

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Zachary Quinto, Brilliant Minds

Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows

Ricky Martin, Palm Royale

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along

Niecy Nash-Betts, Grotesquerie

Yasmin Finney, Heartstopper

TV Drama

House of the Dragon

Elite

Baby Reindeer

Black Doves

Doctor Who

Interview with the Vampire

The Acolyte

9-1-1

Star Trek: Discovery

X-Men '97

TV Comedy

Only Murders in the Building

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Hacks

Agatha All Along

Palm Royale

Abbott Elementary

Heartstopper

No Good Deed

Somebody Somewhere

What We Do in the Shadows

See the full list of nominations here.