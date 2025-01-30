The Righteous Gemstones will return for a fourth and final season in March.

HBO announced in a press release Thursday that Season 4 of the comedy-drama series will premiere March 9 at 10 p.m. EST and also stream on Max.

The Righteous Gemstones is created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son of televangelist and megachurch pastor Dr. Elijah "Eli" Gemstone (John Goodman).

Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont and Gavin Munn also return to star.

Megan Mullally, Arden Myrin and Seann William Scott join the cast in Season 4.

In the new season, the Gemstone family's "codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past," an official logline reads.

The Season 4 teaser trailer shows Eli's (Goodman) children intrude on his semi-retirement.

The final season will consist of nine episodes.