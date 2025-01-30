'Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 gets teaser, March premiere date
UPI News Service, 01/30/2025
The Righteous Gemstones will return for a fourth and final season in March.
HBO announced in a press release Thursday that Season 4 of the comedy-drama series will premiere March 9 at 10 p.m. EST and also stream on Max.
The Righteous Gemstones is created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son of televangelist and megachurch pastor Dr. Elijah "Eli" Gemstone (John Goodman).
