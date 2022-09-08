South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released concept photos and a new mood sampler for the album 2 Baddies on Thursday.

The concept photos show the members of NCT 127 gathered together in a living room.

The mood sampler shows the members lounging as they play pool, snack on chips and read a book.

NCT 127 released a first mood sampler earlier this week that shows the members posing with sports cars.

2 Baddies will be NCT 127's fourth full-length studio album and a follow up to Sticker, released in September 2021. The new album features the title track "2 Baddies" and is set for release Sept. 16.

A previous teaser showed the members of NCT 127 "gear up."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.