South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up for the release of its new album.The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released concept photos and a new mood sampler for the album 2 Baddies on Thursday.The concept photos show the members of NCT 127 gathered together in a living room.The mood sampler shows the members lounging as they play pool, snack on chips and read a book.NCT 127 released a first mood sampler earlier this week that shows the members posing with sports cars.2 Baddies will be NCT 127's fourth full-length studio album and a follow up to Sticker, released in September 2021. The new album features the title track "2 Baddies" and is set for release Sept. 16.A previous teaser showed the members of NCT 127 "gear up."NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.