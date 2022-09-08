Paramount+ announced additional casting for 1923 on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set between 1883 and Yellowstone, 1923 stars Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of 1883's James Dutton (Tim McGraw). Helen Mirren plays Jacob's wife, Cara.

Dale plays John Dutton, Sr., the role played by Audie Rick and Jack Michael Doke in Yellowstone and grandfather to Kevin Costner's character. Shelton plays his wife, Emma, and Mann plays his son, Jack.

Randolph plays Eliabeth Strafford, a woman about to marry one of the Duttons. Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, a Brit who meets the Duttons.

Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater, a government residential boarding school student. Geraghty plays Zane, a ranch foreman.

Production has begun in Montana. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date for 1923.