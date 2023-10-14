Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave's Nostalgia, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 3, Ed Sheeran 's Autumn Variations at No. 4 and Zach Bryan's untitled record at No. 5.

Rounding out SZA's SOS at No. 6, Travis Scott's Utopia at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 8, Doja Cat's Scarlet at No. 9 and Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 10.