Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- King James II of England in 1633-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader\/34th president of the United States, in 1890-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927-- Watergate figure\/author\/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 85)-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 84)-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 83)-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 70)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 67)-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 65)-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 59)-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 53)-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 49)-- Singer\/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 45)-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor\/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 25)-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 22)