Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and November premiere date for the show Friday.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

The new series takes place in the wake of a "thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real."

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features footage of Monarch official Bill Randa ( John Goodman ), who first appeared in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island, and shows Lee Shaw ( Kurt Russell ) prepare to share his secrets.

"Hopes. Dreams. Ambitions. The mission was to protect their world... and ours," Shaw says. "It's what we wanted Monarch to be. Instead of chasing monsters."

"If you come with me, you'll know everything, I promise," he adds.

Russell plays an older version of Shaw, while his son Wyatt Russell portrays a younger version of the character.

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski also star.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. The series will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ previously shared first-look photos for the show.

The MonsterVerse also includes the titles Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).