Nicki Minaj will return to host the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Friday that Minaj, 40, will emcee the awards show for the second time.

The "Barbie World" rapper will also give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."

"For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners," MTV said in a press release.

"Last Time I Saw You" appears on Minaj's forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. The album also features the single "Super Freaky Girl" and is slated for release Nov. 17.

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Maneskin, Doja Cat, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini and K-pop groups Stray Kids and TXT were previously announced as performers.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, while Shakira will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award.