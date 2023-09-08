Tinashe is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer and actress released the album BB/Ang3l and a music video for the song "Uh Huh" on Friday.

The "Uh Huh" video shows Tinashe dance in front of a simple background. The singer wears a black jumpsuit and long puffy gloves.

BB/Ang3l also features the songs "Treason," "Talk to Me Nice," "Needs," "Gravity," "None of My Business" and "Tightrope."

Tinashe performed "Tightrope" during Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

BB/Ang3l is Tinashe's first album since 333, released in August 2021.

Tinashe will promote BB/Ang3l with a new North American tour with Shygirl that begins Oct. 28 in Chicago.