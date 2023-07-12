Samuel Goldwyn Films released the trailer for Outlaw Johnny Black on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters Sept. 15.

Michael Jai White stars as the title outlaw. The trailer assures White's fans that he still does martial arts in the western, as the first scene shows him kicking a gang of outlaws.

White plays Johnny Black, who comes to town going undercover as a preacher. The film is a comedy in the vein of White's Black Dynamite, so Black struggles to reference the Bible.

White told UPI about Outlaw Johnny Black in a 2022 interview for his film As Good As Dead. He called it an "action-western-blaxploitation-faith-based romantic comedy."

The film's PG-13 rating also validates White's promise that Outlaw Johnny Black would be family-friendly. Black Dynamite was R-rated as it satirized '70s blaxploitation movies.

White previously directed two Never Back Down sequels in which he also starred.