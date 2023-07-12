The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma unveiled the nominees during a live stream Wednesday.

The Primetime Emmys recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. The 75th annual ceremony will take place Sept. 18 and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

HBO drama Succession leads this year's nominees with 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

The Last of Us, an HBO post-apocalyptic drama, follows with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pedro Pascal and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Bella Ramsey.

The White Lotus, also from HBO, is nominated for 23 awards, while the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is up for 21.

Other nominees include House of the Dragon, The Bear, Wednesday and Beef.

The Primetime Emmy Awards nominations include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

See a full list of nominations here.