Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
UPI News Service, 07/12/2023
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma unveiled the nominees during a live stream Wednesday.
The Primetime Emmys recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. The 75th annual ceremony will take place Sept. 18 and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
HBO drama Succession leads this year's nominees with 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series for Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.
The Last of Us, an HBO post-apocalyptic drama, follows with 24 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pedro Pascal and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Bella Ramsey.
The White Lotus, also from HBO, is nominated for 23 awards, while the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is up for 21.
Other nominees include House of the Dragon, The Bear, Wednesday and Beef.
The Primetime Emmy Awards nominations include:
