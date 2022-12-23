Celebrity friends Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen are celebrating their shared birthday.

The trio of stars marked the occasion Thursday with a group birthday party. Trainor turned 29 years old, while Bassett and Olsen turned 22 and 25, respectively.

Trainor shared photos on Instagram that showed herself, Bassett and Olsen wearing matching pink hoodies and posing in front of a wall of pink balloons.

"Loved sharing a womb with these two! Happy birthday @chrisolsen and @joshuatbassett and meee," she captioned the post.

Olsen responded in the comments, writing, "I've never loved sharing a bday more."

Olsen also shared a video of himself, Trainor and Bassett singing and dancing to a remix of "Birthday" by Katy Perry

"Just one of the best birthdays I've had in years," he wrote.

Trainor is a singer who released her fifth studio album, Takin' It Back, in October.

Bassett is a singer and actor who plays Ricky Bowen on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which completed a third season in September.

Olsen is a singer and actor who came to fame on TikTok. He appeared in Trainor's "Made You Look" music video, released alongside Takin' It Back in October.