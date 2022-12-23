"We are going to do what I love doing every year -- we're going to carol a bit for the kids and bring them a little holiday cheer," Ciara says in the clip.
"She's going to do the singing; I'm going to do the cheerleading," Russell adds.
Ciara and Wilson, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, married in July 2016. Ciara has two children with Wilson, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, and a son, Future Zahir, 8, with her ex-fiance Future.
Ciara and Wilson appear in new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, released on Apple TV+ this month. A trailer for the episodes shows the couple singing along to "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G.
