Catherine Zeta-Jones is revisiting a moment with her real-life Wednesday Addams -- her daughter, Carys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeta-Jones, 53, who plays Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series Wednesday, shared a throwback video of Carys, her 19-year-old daughter with Michael Douglas , on Thursday.

Zeta-Jones compared Carys to Wednesday Addams in the caption. The video shows a young Carys not participating in a school recital before turning and giving a look at the camera.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud," Zeta-Jones captioned the post.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), a gloomy teen with psychic powers, as she attends Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix in November. The series set a new record for most views in a single week for any English-language series in Netflix history, debuting at No. 1 with 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas married in November 2000. The couple also have a son, Dylan, 22.