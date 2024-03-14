Meghan Trainor is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter announced the album Timeless and an accompanying North American tour on Thursday.

Timeless will mark Trainor's first album since Takin' It Back in October 2022.

The new album features the single "Been Like This" with T-Pain, which Trainor released Thursday.

"ITS TIMEEEE!!! New album Timeless out June 14," Trainor wrote on Instagram. "This album means so much to me and I cant wait to share even more soooon."

The Timeless tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Cincinnati and concludes Oct. 19 in Inglewood, Calif.

Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor will join as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale March 22.

