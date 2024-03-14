Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film The Crow.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs.

The Crow is based on the James O'Barr comic book series. The film is the fifth installment in The Crow film series and a remake of the 1994 film starring late actor Brandon Lee.

Bill Skarsgard stars as Eric Draven, a young man who is killed alongside his fiancee, Shelly (FKA twigs). Eric is brought back to life and seeks bloody revenge with his newfound powers.

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgard) and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right," an official synopsis reads.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman), who "wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience," according to Skarsgard.

"It's a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to -- he is unlike any I've ever taken on before," Skarsgard said in a statement. "Working with the remarkably talented FKA twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

The Crow is "coming soon" to theaters.

Lionsgate shared first-look photos for the film in February.