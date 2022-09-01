Writer-director Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman in his independent film, Megalopolis.

Production is slated to begin this fall.

The description of the film reads as: "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love."

Coppola and Shire famously worked together on the 1972 film classic, The Godfather. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1974's The Godfather Part II.

Megalopolis also marks the auspicious return to the screen of LaBeouf, who recently made headlines for refuting director Olivia Wilde 's claims that she fired him from her film, Don't Worry Darling.

He also was accused in a 2020 lawsuit of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress to his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

At the time it was filed, the actor denied that many of the allegations are untrue and said he was involved in a sober treatment program to deal with his alcoholism.