Ozark actor Peter Mullan, The Bay star Morven Christie and Line of Duty alum Prasanna Puwanarajah have landed the lead roles in ITV's new crime thriller, Payback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama will be filmed in Glasgow, Edinburgh and surrounding areas, the British network said in a press release Thursday.

It follows Lexie Noble, a woman who becomes entangled in a police operation to take down notorious crime lord Cal Morris, her husband's employer.

"I fell in love with Lexie from the first page, and I'm absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown," Glasgow native Christie said in a statement.

Directing the series is Jennie Darnell whose credits include Trigger Point, Line of Duty and Holby City.

Debbie O'Malley created the series. She is known for her work on Call the Midwife, Humans, Harlots and The Guilty.