Max renews 'House of the Dragon' for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
UPI News Service, 06/13/2024
Max renewed Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a third season on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The show depicts the House Targaryen nearly two centuries before Daenerys took over. Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith play Queen Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, respectively.
UPI reviewed the first season positively for its further exploration of the Game of Thrones world and politics. Season 1 ended with the Targaryans contemplating a dragon war against the Hightowers, who usurped control against the late King VIserys' (Paddy Considine) final wishes.
Another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge King is also in the works. A spinoff following Jon Snow has stalled and another prequel did not move past a pilot.
Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall also star.
Season 2 also includes Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.