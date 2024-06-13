The Eagles are heading to the Las Vegas Sphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rock band announced an eight-show residency at the Sphere on Thursday.

The Eagles will perform dates in September and October.

The residency offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the Sphere website.

The Eagles -- Live in Concert at Sphere dates are as follows:

Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28

Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin June 18 at 1 p.m.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies, including an LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience and an advanced concert-grade audio system. The venue opened in September 2023.

Rock band Phish performed a series of shows at the Sphere in April, while Dead & Company will conclude a residency at the venue June 22.

The Eagles released their self-titled debut album in 1972. The band today consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill; founding member Randy Meisner died in July 2023.