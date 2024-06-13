Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Space Cadet.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Emma Roberts

Space Cadet is a comedy written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Memphis Beat, The Lifeguard).

Roberts plays Tiffany "Rex" Simpson, a Florida party girl who joins a NASA astronaut training program after her friend (Poppy Liu) doctors her application.

"In over her head, can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?" an official description reads.

Space Cadet premieres July 4 on Prime Video.

Roberts, an actress and the niece of Julia Roberts, is known for starring on Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Her recent film credits include Madame Web.