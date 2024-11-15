Mary J. Blige released a new album Friday.

Gratitude has 12 tracks, and contains collaborations with Fabolous , Judakiss, Fat Joe and FERG.

"There are not enough words that can express my gratitude!!" the singer wrote on Instagram. "Here we Grow again!! Gratitude out now!"

Blige released an anniversary version of her holiday album A Mary Christmas in 2023, and dropped Good Morning Gorgeous in 2022.

Gratitude begins with "Breathing," and concludes with the song "I Got Plans."

Blige was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October, and recently starred in Power Book II: Ghost.

She is set to launch her North American tour alongside Ne-Yo and Mario in January.

The For My Fans Tour will have stops across the U.S. and Canada before concluding in April. Tickets are now on sale.