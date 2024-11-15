Conan O'Brien is set to host the 97th Oscars on March 2.

The Academy shared the news Friday, with a clip of O'Brien holding an Oscar.

"This is incredible. I've been handed an Oscar. I'm an Oscar winner. It's amazing," he says, feigning shock.

An off-camera voice corrects him.

"No, you're the host," the voice says.

"Oh, I'm hosting? I'm an Oscar host?" he says in the bit. "Oh, but do I still get to keep the Oscar?"

The award is then taken away from him, and he announces the ceremony's date.

O'Brien shared the post on X, adding "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

The Academy previously announced that the show will be executive produced by Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.

"We are thrilled to lead the brilliant Oscars production team again and work alongside the Academy and Disney/ABC to help create an unforgettable night of television for movie lovers worldwide," they said in a statement. "We hope to continue to inspire and connect new generations to share our love for the art of filmmaking and celebrate all the incredible artists who are Oscar-nominated this year."

The Oscars will premiere at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.