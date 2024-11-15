South Korean singer Jin is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released his debut solo album, Happy, and a music video for the song "Running Wild" on Friday.

The "Running Wild" video shows Jin and his dog calmly enjoy a day in sunny California as a disaster destroys the world around them.

"We'll be running wild / Loving 'til the sun is out / Running 'til there's nothing left / 'Til our last breath," he sings.

Happy also features the tracks "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Falling," "Heart on the Window" featuring Wendy and "I Will Come to You."

Jin's most recent solo release was the single "The Astronaut" in 2022.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. On Dec. 6, V will release a new version of Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" featuring the late singer's voice.