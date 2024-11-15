Gwen Stefani has released new music.

The pop icon dropped Bouquet on Friday.

She described feelings of euphoria amid the album's release during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"We all have a purpose right? And obviously, one of the purposes in my life is to be a mother and a wife and all the things, but I also know that like the only time I feel that I am really contributing to the world is when I'm writing songs," she said. "It really feels like the only thing I'm really good at."

Bouquet has 10 tracks, and contains floral-related titles like "Late to Bloom" and "Empty Vase."

The titular track, "Bouquet" is about what happens when a lifelong dream is crushed.

"It's not what you think it's going to be," said in an Instagram post, describing the song. "And you kind of pick the pieces up, and you put together this new bouquet, this new life, this new different dream, and that's what this song is about."

The celebrity coach on The Voice released "Purple Irises" with her husband, Blake Shelton, in February.

In September, she dropped "Somebody Else's," about getting over a narcissistic ex.

She provided context for her new music on her Instagram page.

"There's a lot of references on my album to the miracles of the seeds of hope, planting seeds of hope and the metaphor of that bloom and what that looks like," she says.