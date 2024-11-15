Juan Luis Guerra earned the top Latin Grammy Award of Album of the Year for Radio Guira in Miami Thursday night.

Guerra also won Best Tropical Song and Record of the Year for "Mambo 23" at the festivities, while Jorge Drexler's "Derrumbe" was named Song of the Year and singer-songwriter Carlos Vives was recognized as the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year.

Nathy Peluso picked up the Grammy for Best Alternative Song for "El Di­a Que Perdi­ Mi Juventud, while her hit "Aprender A Amar" won for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song and "Grasa" was voted Best Long-Form Music Video.

Carin Leon's Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 won for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album, Draco Rosa's Reflejos De Lo Eterno won for Best Pop/Rock Album, Kany Garci­a's Garci­a won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Karol G's Mai±ana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season) won for Best Urban Music Album and Luis Fonsi's El Viaje won for Best Pop Vocal Album.