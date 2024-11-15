Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton says Landman co-creator Taylor Sheridan wrote the contemporary western's main character specifically for him after he played a cameo role in Sheridan's period piece, 1883.

"He described the world to me, described the character, which he essentially said was me," Thornton, 69, told UPI about his latest TV project in a recent Zoom interview.

"He said, 'I have your voice.' And he did. When I read the scripts, I could hear myself saying all this stuff."

The Paramount+ series will have a two-episode premiere Sunday.

Based on Christian Wallace's Boomtown podcast, the drama follows characters -- from roughnecks to billionaires -- who are involved in the oil and gas industry in West Texas.

Sling Blade, Armageddon, Fargo and Goliath alum Thornton said he was attracted to Landman because it is a rare depiction of the human side of a complicated, necessary industry that often is criticized for its impact on the environment.

"It was just such an interesting world that we really never get a look into," he said.

"It's sometimes vilified and sometimes championed. So, here's a thing where it's divided people and everything, and what Taylor did -- that I think was brilliant -- was he didn't present it from one side or the other," Thornton added.

"He just said, 'Here's how it happens. This is this world and this is how it affects people.' He also presents a lot of arguments for both sides."

As an example, he pointed to a verbal exchange his character Tommy has with his lawyer Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) in which they debate the risks and rewards of oil and gas usage in the 21st century.

"I'm trying to explain to her that, 'Well, that'd be great if we had something else, but we don't,'" he quoted his character as saying.

Tommy also emphasizes that the jury is still out on lithium batteries, wind turbines and solar panels in terms of their capacity and reliability to provide the enormous amount of power modern society demands.

"This is about the ups and downs and the good, the bad and the ugly of it," Thornton said.

"There are characters who are 'pro,' there are characters who don't really know one way or the other and there are characters who are 'con,'" he added. "These days, we need to look at entertainment in general -- whether it's music, movies, novels, whatever it is -- without an agenda. Agendas are affecting our ability to just be entertained or to learn."

The show demonstrates how, despite the danger, many people still risk their lives to work on oil rigs because it pays well and doesn't require a college or even high school education. It also offers second chances to many with criminal records.

Tommy is a crisis manager for an independent oil company owned by his old friend Monty (Jon Hamm).

Ali Larter plays his outrageous ex-wife Angela, Michelle Randolph plays his self-absorbed teen daughter Ainsley and Jacob Lofland plays Cooper, his son who is just starting to work on a rig with the hope of owning his own wells someday.

Tommy's personal and professional lives often clash to either comedic or tragic effect, giving the series a tone that feels authentic to real life, Thornton said, acknowledging he can't tell a story if it doesn't have humor and heart.

"If you do a drama, it can't just be a soap opera and be over-earnest all the time," he added.

"It has to have humor in it. I've said before that sometimes critics will say if a movie has humor and drama in it it can't make its mind up what it is. Well, that would be to say that life can't make its mind up about what it is.

"In life, we have all those things every day. You and I both may go through seven or eight emotions today. That's what you have to have in these things."

As Tommy, he gets to play all of these different notes, sometimes in the same episode.

"I was very happy to play this character because he's exhausted, he's obsessed, he's tired of living this kind of life," Thornton said.

"At the same time, he can't quit living it, just like [he can't give up on] his ex-wife," he added. "These are two very different people in terms of what they need in their everyday lives. Angela needs a Bentley and Tommy needs just whatever truck works."

Tommy never really understood what Angela saw in him, according to Thornton.

"When they were first together, they knew instantly that chemistry was it," he said. "They knew: 'You're the one for me. I'm the one for you.' They have an obsession with each other, and can't stay away."

The show also stars James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez, Demi Moore and Michael Pena.